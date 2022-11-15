 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing to rain by daybreak.
The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mayor Palmieri announces installation of smart speed tracking devices

  • 0
Palmieri budget 2022

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor, Robert Palmieri and Councilman Frank Meola announced Tuesday, the installation of smart speed tracking devices to improve safety.

The signs are solar-powered and capable of monitoring traffic counts and average speeds in target areas around the city.

Both residents and public safety officials have voiced concerns about traffic speeds in numerous areas, specifically in school zones. As a result, many of the Common Council members decided to use their share of $1.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase the signs.

"Our primary concern is the safety of the residents of the City of Utica...we've taken several measures to be proactive when it comes to safety and having a data-driven approach to speed enforcement will help Utica remain on the forefront of using technology to be as efficient and effective as possible," Mayor Palmieri said.

Mayor Palmieri has agreed to support the signs being put up throughout the city as needed.

Recommended for you