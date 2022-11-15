Mayor Palmieri announces installation of smart speed tracking devices

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor, Robert Palmieri and Councilman Frank Meola announced Tuesday, the installation of smart speed tracking devices to improve safety.
The signs are solar-powered and capable of monitoring traffic counts and average speeds in target areas around the city.
Both residents and public safety officials have voiced concerns about traffic speeds in numerous areas, specifically in school zones. As a result, many of the Common Council members decided to use their share of $1.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase the signs.
"Our primary concern is the safety of the residents of the City of Utica...we've taken several measures to be proactive when it comes to safety and having a data-driven approach to speed enforcement will help Utica remain on the forefront of using technology to be as efficient and effective as possible," Mayor Palmieri said.
Mayor Palmieri has agreed to support the signs being put up throughout the city as needed.