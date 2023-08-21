Mazzaferro's Reopens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- It's been a long and grueling 16 months for Brian Mazzaferro.
After the historic deli burned last April, he and his brother knew they needed to rebuild to continue the legacy their grandparents started over 100 years ago.
But the road to recovery wasn't always easy.
"It was definitely a rollercoaster ride as they would say. There were a lot of times that we were second guessing ourselves, should we have done this can this be done, but once we broke ground, we knew it was game on, but there were some moments that tested our patience, but I’m glad we did it," the store’s owner, Brian Mazzaferro said.
The one thing that made things easier for them—the backing of the community.
"Just the support of the community was overwhelming. This wouldn't have been possible without support from the community. Very impressed with that," Mazzaferro explained.
The days leading up to the grand opening have been long and grueling, and it wouldn't have been possible without the dedicated staff.
"Very long days, nothing short of 10- to 12-hour days, especially this last week. But we pulled it off. And that’s part of the reason why we closed the other store down, so we could have all hands-on deck for this. Have the best people we have," Mazzaferro said.
The new store is bigger and will have some new menu choices.
"We're 2,000 square feet bigger; we have a lot of signature sandwiches we are coming out with that I’m not allowed to disclose yet. We have dry aged beef, prime beef, a larger kitchen and larger catering available," Mazzaferro said.