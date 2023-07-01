Meet Briar and Lily the North American River Otters at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Utica Zoo has two new residents, Briar and Lily! They are part of the zoo’s newest addition, the Otterly Awesome North American River Otter exhibit.
At the end of 2022, the Utica Zoo began the renovations on the former Sea Lion habitat to transform it into the new exhibit. In total, the cost of the new habitat was just under $200,000 and largely funded by First Source Federal Credit Union and private donors.
The living space of water and land mass actually required a full reversal; while the sea lions needed a larger and deeper water area with less ‘coastal space’ the otters require more land made up of a variety of materials such as rocks, tree limbs to burrow, substrate and more.
The North American river otter is a member of the mustelid, family that can be easily identified by a stout body, short legs, noticeably tapered tail and dense, short, glossy fur.
The two otters are currently on exhibit for the public to meet, and visitors can find them exploring, swimming, sleeping, running, playing, and enjoying their new home in the Backyards & Barnyards area of the Utica Zoo. For more information about the otters, visit uticazoo.org/riverotter.