Meet the New Basketball Team in Utica—The CNY Royals

UTICA, N.Y. -- There's a new professional sports team in the area—The CNY Royals.
The CNY Royals is a men's American Basketball Association (ABA) team.
Their inaugural season kicks off this year.
Nicole Hilley, owner of the team, said that this is Utica's first men's ABA basketball team.
Hilley said that she bought into the franchises a little over two years ago after she realized her "love for coaching and assisting in furthering my players' careers."
Hilley said that she started the team after her "high school CYO boys team wanted to further their careers in basketball, but they were not able to attend college due to family obligations and responsibilities. My 24-year-old son, Deshawn Stanley, has been my rock, my motivation and the main reason for beginning this journey as an American Basketball Association owner."
Hilley said that the home games will be held locally at Notre Dame High School in Utica.
"Partnering with Notre Dame High school will also allow us to assist in a few of their programs within the school," Hilley said. "It is our pleasure to assist this community in any way possible."
Hilley added that the team creates a new outlet "for all those young men and some older gentlemen, who still have what it takes and want to continue their basketball careers."
"Some [players] may move on to play in the leagues such as the TBL or pro leagues after a few years with us, or even get exposure to play overseas basketball in other countries and possibly the NBA. Who knows? The sky is the limit to their success," Hilley said of the players on her team.
The community is invited to meet the team tonight (Wednesday) July 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Notre Dame High School at 2 Notre Dame Ln. in Utica.