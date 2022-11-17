 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Meet Victoria, the new Boilermaker Mascot

Boilermaker Mascot

A new official mascot has been announced for the Utica Boilermaker, Victoria joined the team last month.

The mascot was present at October's 'BOOlermaker' event. Victoria is responsible for cheering on runners at the Boilermaker events, putting a smile on runners' faces and showing off a few dance moves while she's at it.

Victoria the Mascot will make her presence known all throughout the 2023 Boilermaker week and will maybe even be spotted partying at the Saranac Post-Race Party.

Geppetto Studios, Inc is credited for creating the new mascot.