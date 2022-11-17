Meet Victoria, the new Boilermaker Mascot

A new official mascot has been announced for the Utica Boilermaker, Victoria joined the team last month.
The mascot was present at October's 'BOOlermaker' event. Victoria is responsible for cheering on runners at the Boilermaker events, putting a smile on runners' faces and showing off a few dance moves while she's at it.
Victoria the Mascot will make her presence known all throughout the 2023 Boilermaker week and will maybe even be spotted partying at the Saranac Post-Race Party.
Geppetto Studios, Inc is credited for creating the new mascot.