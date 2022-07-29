Mega Million Dreams, financial expert says you don't walk away with headlining prize

UTICA, N.Y. - The Mega Millions drawing is just hours away, and locals are answering the million-dollar question: What would you do with a billion dollars? Here are a few responses!
"The stores closed! I'm retired! To an island I go…a permanent vacation,” said Carmen Bossone, Owner of Bossone’s Sausage & Meat Co.
"Would you still work if you won a billion dollars?"
"Oh yeah…if you work you have something to do in your life, but when you do nothing and just stay home, you can have a lot of money but it'll just get boring," said Ariel Almonte, a Utica resident.
"With a billion dollars I would help the City of Utica and all the homeless people and the City to get them shelter and be more of a blessing for the community in Utica," said Raymond Mendez, a Utica resident.
“First thing I'll do is take care of my family, I have four daughters and one grandchild who's one,” said Daphne Hoyle, a Utica resident. She added, “Utica has so much to offer and they gave a lot and they give a lot and I think it would be great to give back even for the kids in the community so they can have something to do, they need a park they need some sports they need a whole lot of things going on here.”
Although millions are flocking to the stores to get their hands on a lottery ticket, Dave Griffiths, Financial advisor at D.K. Griffiths says it’s not likely winners will walk away with the headlining price of one billion dollars.
“If you take it all at once, the number is less and then you also have to pay taxes and the taxes are pretty close to 50 percent so usually you’re walking away with a third of the headlining price,” said Griffiths.
Winners can choose how they would like to collect their winnings. They can take 30 annual payments over 29 years or an immediate cash lump sum.
“Most Financial advisors agree that it's best to take the money upfront because of two factors. The time value of money, like the interest you'd be earning or the investments you'd be making with it in your pocket all at one time versus over time. And opportunity cost which is like what you could be making with that money over the time period that you'd be getting the payments,” said Griffiths.
Griffiths tells NewsChannel 2 that the government makes the withholdings higher due to income being gambling winnings. Griffiths says winners are able to write off their losing tickets of gambling winnings but when the lottery winning is this high, the winnings are heavily taxed.
The Mega Million Lottery Drawing is Friday night at 11:00 p.m. ET.