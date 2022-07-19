 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot topped $550 million ahead of July 19's drawing.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday's winning six numbers.

The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery's history.

The next drawing will be on Friday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $360 million.

Strong ticket sales helped push Tuesday's prize to its historical rank, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery's website.

There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said ahead of last night's drawing.

Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

