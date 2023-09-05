Members From Opposite Sides of the Political Aisle Find 'Common Ground' at Hamilton College

​CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College’s Common Ground series kicked off Tuesday night with the return of a former alumnus.

​U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Hamilton College class of ‘72, along with Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Rep. G. T. Thompson, kicked off the first round of the Common Ground series for the 2023-24 season.

The event was held at Wellin Hall's Schambach Center, where the two discussed how bipartisanship and climate change can affect the ongoing process of passing the upcoming farm bill.

"I do think the livestock industry needs to be sensitive to the methane issue, and I think they are," Vilsack said. "The Climate Smart Agricultural Commodity Partnership Initiative that we set up is now funding a variety of programs to essentially reduce methane."

Chairman Thompson also weighed in saying, "I think it's time we stopped putting bullseyes on the backs of the American, farmer, rancher, and forester, with the title of 'climate criminal' because the science just does not support this talking point."

The majority of this year’s Common Ground events at Hamilton College will focus on climate change. Specifically, on issues related to food, agriculture and energy transitions.