 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Members From Opposite Sides of the Political Aisle Find 'Common Ground' at Hamilton College

  • Updated
  • 0

U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Hamilton College class of ‘72, along with Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Rep. G. T. Thompson, kicked off the first round of the Common Ground series for the 2023-24 season.

​CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College’s Common Ground series kicked off Tuesday night with the return of a former alumnus.

​U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Hamilton College class of ‘72, along with Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Rep. G. T. Thompson, kicked off the first round of the Common Ground series for the 2023-24 season.

The event was held at Wellin Hall's Schambach Center, where the two discussed how bipartisanship and climate change can affect the ongoing process of passing the upcoming farm bill.

"I do think the livestock industry needs to be sensitive to the methane issue, and I think they are," Vilsack said. "The Climate Smart Agricultural Commodity Partnership Initiative that we set up is now funding a variety of programs to essentially reduce methane."

Chairman Thompson also weighed in saying, "I think it's time we stopped putting bullseyes on the backs of the American, farmer, rancher, and forester, with the title of 'climate criminal' because the science just does not support this talking point."

The majority of this year’s Common Ground events at Hamilton College will focus on climate change. Specifically, on issues related to food, agriculture and energy transitions.

Recommended for you