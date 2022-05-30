Memorial Day parade returns to Utica

UTICA, NY – Utica’s Memorial Day parade returned Monday, after a 3-year absence.
Genesee Street was filled with families, marching bands, and plenty of red, white, and blue. The parade kicked off in front of St. Elizabeth’s hospital and made its way to the Parkway Recreation Center.
Parade organizer Vincent Scalise says it’s very important to remember our fallen service men and women.
"If people didn't make that ultimate sacrifice we wouldn't have the freedoms that we enjoy so readily here in America. Freedom isn't free. That's the old saying. A lot of people have spilled blood to maintain these freedoms for us and we need to remember that".
Following the parade there were multiple wreath laying ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who made that sacrifice.