Memorial Day Parades and Services

Local events to honor military members who lost their lives in the line of duty are taking place around the Mohawk Valley.
Below are parades and services being held this Memorial Day weekend:
Parades:
Start time: 9:00am
Where: Main Street, Whitesboro
Start time: 9:15 am
Where: Allen St., Clinton
Start time: 10:00 am
Where: Genesee St., Utica
Start time: 11:00 am
Where: Elm St., New York Mills
Start time: 7:00 pm
Where: Genesee St., New Hartford
Services:
Start time: following parade
Village Green, Clinton
Start time: Following parade
Veterans Memorial Park, New York Mills
Start time: Following parade
Village Green, Whitesboro