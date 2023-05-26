 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day Parades and Services

  • Updated
  • 0
American Flag

Local events to honor military members who lost their lives in the line of duty are taking place around the Mohawk Valley. 

Below are parades and services being held this Memorial Day weekend: 

Parades:

Start time: 9:00am

Where: Main Street, Whitesboro

Start time: 9:15 am

Where: Allen St., Clinton

Start time: 10:00 am

Where: Genesee St., Utica

Start time: 11:00 am

Where: Elm St., New York Mills

Start time: 7:00 pm

Where: Genesee St., New Hartford

Services:

Start time: following parade

Village Green, Clinton

Start time: Following parade

Veterans Memorial Park, New York Mills

Start time: Following parade

Village Green, Whitesboro

Recommended for you