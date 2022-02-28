Memorial service held for fallen New Hartford Police Officer

UTICA, N.Y. - Police, community members, and the family of fallen officer Joseph Corr gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sunday morning.
A remembrance service was held in honor of New Hartford Police officer Joseph Corr, who was killed in the line of duty sixteen years ago Feb. 27.
Officer Corr was shot and killed while following a vehicle pursuit of two of four men, who robbed Lennon's W.B. Wilcox Jewelers.
Family members say the incident may have happened sixteen years ago, but the memory is still fresh in their minds.
Dave Corr, Joseph's father, and a former officer said everyone should remember those killed in the line of duty.
Dave said, "A lot of times it just seems like it was yesterday, but I just think it's so important that we never forget. Whether it's Joe, Kurt Wyman, Tom Lindsey, Kevin Crossley…we have to remember them all and honor all of them. Not only those that have died but those that go out every day and protect us all."
Officer Corr served on the New Hartford Police Department for six years. Corr leaves behind a wife, daughter, and family members.