Mental Health Awareness Month: hotlines for help

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
LCSW-R Linda Troutman Zelows addressed questions about a generation that, not by choice, has had to cope with the aftermath of an age of school shooting.
Zelows talked about the immense stress that teachers are under in filling more roles than ever before, and keeping children safe.
Important numbers to get help when it comes to mental health:
National Suicide Prevention:
1-800-273-8255
Veterans:
1-800-273-8255
MCAT:
(315)732-6228
Text for Veterans:
838255
Txt General:
741741