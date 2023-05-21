 Skip to main content
Mental Health Awareness Month

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The theme for Mental Health Awareness month, which is the month of May, is “More Than Enough.”

According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, this campaign is a message for hope and inclusion.

LCSW-R Linda Troutman Zelows went over statistics and stigma when it comes to mental health. 

Here are more statistics. 

Resources:

If insured, call your health insurance company to find local providers. 

MCAT (315) 732-6228

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line – Call 1-800-273-8255, press 1

National Alliance on Mental Illness Help Line – Call 1-800-950-6264 or Text 62640

Mental Health America – Call or Text 988 or Chat 988lifeline.org (available 24/7). Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

