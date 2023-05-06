Mercy Flight Central expresses concerns over planned LifeNet base

Rome, N.Y.--Mercy Flight Central has just made a major investment for the community. 4 new AW-119 helicopters to replace their aging fleet of BK-117s. But the possibility of a new neighbor has the medical helicopter agency concerned that new neighbor will cause a drop in their call volume.
"That's obviously a significant concern. Air medical transport is a fixed cost based operation that is very dependent on volume and when you look at volume decreasing, then you look at costs increasing and then you run the risk of dilution of services, then you look at the sustainability of either program," Said Mercy Flight Central President and CEO Erin Reese.
The new neighbor that may be coming to town is LifeNet. If approved, A base will be constructed at the western volunteer fire company's station and have a service area of about 150 miles. Fire department officials say that new base is needed.
"There's often times where we call for a helicopter, it's unavailable or comes from quite a distance away.” Volunteer Fire Company of Western Chief Michael Anania explained.
According to Reese, that just isn’t the case.
"Our data doesn't support the fact that fact that there's significant areas where we're not available. In the last 2 years, it was less than 1% of our requests for this area that we weren't able to cover, obviously for weather, but those are consistent among agencies, but for reasons of not being available, that's not what our data is showing at all," Reese explained.
Mercy Flight Central says that the new helicopters will be deployed to all three of their bases, starting next month with their main base in Canandaigua and their Rome base within the next few months. Mohawk Valley residents will have the chance to see the new helicopter for themselves when the Rome base holds an open house on May 21st from 10 AM-2 PM.