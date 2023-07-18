 Skip to main content
Mercy Flight Central Unveils New Helicopter; Looking for Pilots

  • Updated
  • 0
MFC New Helicopter

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- It was announced yesterday that Mercy Flight Central unveiled its new helicopters. The organization is looking for pilots to operate these life-saving rotorcrafts. 

Mercy Flight Central was founded in 1992 as a not-for-profit organization. 

According to the MFC website, the organization has helped over 17,000 patients and has 70 employees.

Yesterday, MFC announced that its first of four new AW119 helicopters went into service. (See the story below.)

The Marcellus and Rome bases will be the next to be equipped with the new airframe.

The Finger Lakes, Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions are served by MFC. 

In addition to the announcement of the new helicopter, MFC is hiring pilots for that new airframe. 

Here's a look at part of the application.

 The organization also has a job posting on its Facebook page.

For a full list of positions available through Mercy Flight Central, click here

Mercy Flight Central marked a milestone with its first of four new AW 119 helicopters going into service today.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

