Mercy Flight Central Unveils New Helicopter; Looking for Pilots

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- It was announced yesterday that Mercy Flight Central unveiled its new helicopters. The organization is looking for pilots to operate these life-saving rotorcrafts.

Mercy Flight Central was founded in 1992 as a not-for-profit organization.

According to the MFC website, the organization has helped over 17,000 patients and has 70 employees.

More About MFC: "Mercy Flight Central provides the highest level of pre-hospital critical care to patients. Each helicopter is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment that includes advanced airway management, cardiac monitoring, and ultrasonography devices. Our Flight Nurse and Flight Paramedic teams are highly trained and experienced in critical care. Air medical teams care for critically ill and injured patients requiring advanced treatment and rapid air medical transport to specialized medical centers across the northeast. Together these elements allow Mercy Flight Central to deliver a high level of critical care to the scene of an accident or a patient’s bedside."

Yesterday, MFC announced that its first of four new AW119 helicopters went into service. (See the story below.)

New Helicopter in Service for Mercy Flight Central Mercy Flight Central marked a milestone with its first of four new AW 119 helicopters going into service today. The Marcellus and Rome bases will be the next to be equipped with the new airframe.

More About the AW119: "The fleet of AW119 helicopter will support Mercy Flight Central’s mission of providing high quality care to the critically ill or injured. As MFC is in their 31st year of dedicated service to their community, this new helicopter represents not only a historic moment for MFC, but also a renewed commitment to the communities that they serve," a release stated.

The Finger Lakes, Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions are served by MFC.

In addition to the announcement of the new helicopter, MFC is hiring pilots for that new airframe.

Here's a look at part of the application.

MFC Pilot Application Position Locations* Canandaigua, NY

Marcellus, NY

Rome, NY Job Summary: The Pilot-In-Command is responsible for safe and effective aircraft operations, ensuring aircraft are airworthy to transport medical crew and patient as requested. Responsible for compliance with Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR), Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM), General Operations Manual (GOM), and thorough knowledge of Mercy Flight Central policies and procedures. Summary of Essential Job Functions: Maintains responsibility for and final authority over the operation of the aircraft.

Operates aircraft in a safe and legal manner.

Ensures that the aircraft is airworthy following pre-flight and post-flight inspection checklist, and all required documentation is on board the aircraft.

Responsible for pre-flight planning and weather checks in accordance FARs and the Mercy Flight Central General Operations Manual.

Communicate in an effective and timely manner with clinical crew members, maintenance personnel, communication specialists, and patient/family members, as applicable.

Coordinates and effectively communicates decision making process with all team members where possible and appropriate.

Complete post-flight duties, including but not limited to, flight/duty log, maintenance logbook and discrepancy forms, equipment checks, aircraft cleaning, etc. as applicable. Licenses, Certificates, and Qualifications: Commercial rotorcraft-helicopter certificate and instrument-helicopter rating.

2,000 total flight hours or 1,500 total flight hours with recent and specific flight experience.

A minimum of 1,200 helicopter flight hours with specific flight experience.

At least 1,000 hours must be as rotorcraft PIC.

At least 50 hours aided (NVGs).

50 hours unaided if pilot does not meet the aided (NVGs) recommended hours.

A minimum of 500 hours of turbine time.

FAA Second Class Medical Certificate.

The organization also has a job posting on its Facebook page.

For a full list of positions available through Mercy Flight Central, click here.