Meteor Streaks through sky in Mohawk Valley

St. Johnsville, N.Y.-- If you heard that big boom last night, you weren't alone. A meteor appears to have gone through the Mohawk Valley. Dr. Adam Lark, Assistant Professor of Instruction in Physics at Hamilton College confirmed that.
"It was absolutley a meteor from what i've seen in the video". Dr. Lark said.
Another security camera in Oppenheim also captured the bright flash. Which dr. Lark explained happens when a meteor gets too close to earth and breaks up in the atmosphere.
"We go through debris fields, and those meteor shower zones that we end up seeing in our sky. At night on a dark night, you can often see meteors just by looking up at the sky. But, when one particularly big one comes and ends up careening through our atmosphere, it ends up making a big bright streak as it breaks up in our atmosphere." Dr. Lark explained
So how rare are events like these?
"Meteor showers are pretty frequent throughout the year, but ones of this size are incredibly rare." Dr. Lark said.