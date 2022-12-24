Micron cuts aren't expected to impact NY plant plans

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 50 knots and
waves 18 to 23 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 24 below
zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE...Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, and Onondaga
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce
visibilities and create snow covered roads this morning,
especially near open fields.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Micron cuts aren't expected to impact NY plant plans

Micron cuts not expected to impact NY plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Micron will reduce its workforce by 10% next year and take other cost-cutting measures as the computer memory chip maker struggles to deal with too much supply amid a drop in demand.

Boise television station KTVB reports Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced the restructuring during during a quarterly conference call with investors Wednesday.

The company will cut staff through voluntary departures and layoffs. Employee bonuses will also be suspended and executive salaries will be reduced for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year which runs through August.

The cutbacks aren't expected to affect Micron's plans to build new semiconductor plants in Idaho and upstate New York.

