Miles for Meag Music Fest

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. -- Dolgeville was in for a treat today with a live music festival at the Rustic Ties.
Coordinated by the Miles for Meag foundation, solo artists and bands were playing in the beautiful Rustic Ties venue since 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
To sweeten the deal, there was a barbecue set up and plenty of drinks to go with the music.
All proceeds from the event went back into the non-for-profit Miles for Meag, where it will go to families struggling with the aftermath of a family member taking their life. That Includes helping people that may end up homeless after the incident.
"We make sure they are prepared financially to pay for a funeral," Tracy Stewart, mother of Meagan Stewart said. "If not, we will send some money to them to help pay for that, and we also help a prevention, so we participate in kindness fairs and stuff like that, but our main goal is to get a home in the area for families to go when a suicide happens in the home. Sometimes when our loved ones take their lives, they have to leave the home after depending on how they did it. So, sometimes they're left mourning the loss of a loved one, planning a funeral, and then trying to find a place to stay while grieving."
The music festival continued until 11:30 Saturday night. If you'd like to make a donation but couldn't make it out, you can Venmo via '@milesformeag.' You can also PayPal them at 'Miles For Meag, Inc.' Additionally, you can find all of this on their website at www.milesformeag.org.