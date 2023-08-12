 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 745 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley, or 15
miles northeast of Utica, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Trenton, Remsen, Prospect, Barneveld, Barnveld, Hinckley and Trenton
Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New
York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 634 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Miles for Meag Music Fest

  • 0
Miles For Meag Music Fest

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. -- Dolgeville was in for a treat today with a live music festival at the Rustic Ties.

Coordinated by the Miles for Meag foundation, solo artists and bands were playing in the beautiful Rustic Ties venue since 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

To sweeten the deal, there was a barbecue set up and plenty of drinks to go with the music.

All proceeds from the event went back into the non-for-profit Miles for Meag, where it will go to families struggling with the aftermath of a family member taking their life. That Includes helping people that may end up homeless after the incident.

"We make sure they are prepared financially to pay for a funeral," Tracy Stewart, mother of Meagan Stewart said. "If not, we will send some money to them to help pay for that, and we also help a prevention, so we participate in kindness fairs and stuff like that, but our main goal is to get a home in the area for families to go when a suicide happens in the home. Sometimes when our loved ones take their lives, they have to leave the home after depending on how they did it. So, sometimes they're left mourning the loss of a loved one, planning a funeral, and then trying to find a place to stay while grieving."

The music festival continued until 11:30 Saturday night. If you'd like to make a donation but couldn't make it out, you can Venmo via '@milesformeag.' You can also PayPal them at 'Miles For Meag, Inc.' Additionally, you can find all of this on their website at www.milesformeag.org.

Tags

