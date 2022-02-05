 Skip to main content
Milford man facing several charges in domestic dispute

  • Updated
  • 0

A Milford man is facing a number of charges after police say he destroyed items in a house with a knife.
MILFORD, N.Y. - A Milford man is facing several charges after police say he destroyed items in a house with a knife. 

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Jan. 27, after a family member contacted police to report 29-year-old Steven Keach of Milford was armed with a knife and destroying several items in the home. 

Keach is charged with:

  • Assault degree
  • Criminal mischief 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Harassment

Keach is being held in Otsego County Correction Facility in place of a $2500.00 cash bail or $5,000.00 bond.

 

