Millers Mills Grange Annual Ice Cream Social

  • Updated
  • 0
WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. -- The Millers Mills Grange held its annual Ice Cream Social event on Sunday.

The event is held every year to fundraise money to keep the Grange open and running.

The tradition in the past was to have the Ice Harvest in the Winter and the Ice Cream Social in the Summer. However, due to COVID-19 and the weather on the scheduled days, the two events together have only been celebrated once post-COVID (2022).

The annual Ice Harvest was scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, but the event was canceled due to weather. Even without the Harvest, the Ice Cream Social will still go on according to Grange Master Judy Guske.

The highlight of the Ice Cream Social is the homemade vanilla or chocolate custard the guests can purchase.

Although the ice from the annual Ice Harvest is no longer used to make the ice cream (for health reasons), the ice is still used to ensure the custard remains cold in the freezer.

A 5K run used to be a part of the tradition as well, but was canceled during the start of the Pandemic and there are no plans to bring it back at this time. 

The Millers Mills Grange is located at 107 Finger Avenue in West Winfield.

