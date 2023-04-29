Missing woman reported in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, (WKTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff is investigating a missing person.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff's office, 53-year-old Kimberly Amrstrong of Constableville was last known to be in Lyons Falls, and traveled to Lowville on Friday.
Armstrong was last seen in her grayish/tan 2008 GMC Envoy with gold NYS plates JGP9528.
She did not return home at the expected time and was reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at (315) 376-3511.