MMRI accepting applications for summer fellowship

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) is now accepting applications for its 2023 summer fellowship.
The 10-week program takes place from May until July. 10 fellows are paired with scientists at the MMRI, for an intensive working and mentorship experience. Fellows work on scientific research studies in an established investigator’s laboratory. Research programs include projects in cardiovascular, neurocognitive, and autoimmunity diseases, as well as cancer and gastrointestinal disease.
To be qualified for the program, Fellows must be undergraduate or graduate students with an interest in science or medicine. The program is scholarship-based and funded by MMRI donors.
To apply, visit the MMRI website, the deadline is Feb. 28. Decisions are sent out by April 25.