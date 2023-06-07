Rome, NY - Mobile home in Rome completely destroyed by fire
You may have seen some additional smoke this morning in the north part of Rome besides the smoke from the wildfires in Canada, as a mobile home caught fire just before 5:00 A.M..
It happened on Lee Valley Road. Fire officials say everyone in the home made it out safely. Arriving units found the home fully engulfed and put in a second call for additional help.
Despite limited hydrants in the area and having to bring in a couple of tankers for water, firefighters made relatively quick work of the fire putting it out, but not before the home could be saved.
There is severe damage, fire and water throughout. The mobile home is a total loss. No word on any injuries, but again, everyone inside did it make it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.