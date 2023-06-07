 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Mobile home in Rome completely destroyed by fire

fire

Rome, NY - Mobile home in Rome completely destroyed by fire

You may have seen some additional smoke this morning in the north part of Rome besides the smoke from the  wildfires in Canada, as a mobile home caught fire just before 5:00 A.M..

It happened on Lee Valley Road. Fire officials say everyone in the home made it out safely. Arriving units found the home fully engulfed and put in a second call for additional help.

Despite limited hydrants in the area and having to bring in a couple of tankers for water, firefighters made relatively quick work of the fire putting it out, but not before the home could be saved.

There is severe damage, fire and water throughout. The mobile home is a total loss. No word on any injuries, but again, everyone inside did it make it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

