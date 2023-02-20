Mohawk Airlines history presentation to be given at Clinton Historical Society

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A presentation will be given in March at the Clinton Historical Society, covering the history of Central New York's regional, Mohawk Airlines.
Jim Coulhart, a local aviation enthusiast and historian will give the presentation, 'The Story of Mohawk Airlines 1945-1972.' Topics will include the evolution, organization, key personalities, aircraft utilized, routes and some air crash tragedies as well.
Admission is free and open to all and will begin at 2 p.m. for more information click here. The Historical Society is located at 1 fountain Street in Clinton.