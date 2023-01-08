 Skip to main content
Mohawk Middle School student charged after making threats

Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk have arrested a Jarvis Middle School student after he allegedly sent threatening messages. The student, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested after he allegedly sent threatening messages to another student at the school. Mohawk police and school administration were able to quickly identify the sender. During the investigation, Mohawk police found a handgun style BB gun which was taken. According to the police department, there is no known, immediate threat to students or staff currently. The investigation is ongoing, no word on any charges yet.

