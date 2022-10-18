Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers.
In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help plow through the winter season. There are currently 48 full-time jobs available with the DOT.
There are technician jobs to keep the fleets up and running as well as road maintenance worker jobs, whose main job would be the removal of snow and ice.
Representatives of the DOT say to apply for the jobs even if you don’t have your CDL. They will train you on the job. You do have to be 18 or older to apply and pass a physical and drug test.
For more information and how to apply you can visit the state DOT website.