 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Mohawk Valley Gets Its Own Regional License Plate

  • Updated
  • 0
Mohawk Valley License Plate

Submitted Photo

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The new Mohawk Valley regional license plate was unveiled today in Cooperstown, as part of the Department of Transportation's new initiative to represent the State's 10 regions. 

A covered bridge is the image featured on the Mohawk Valley license plate.

That bridge is the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge at Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown. 

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

The DMV offers 200 custom license plates ranging from branches of the military to sports teams and more. 

All the custom plates available can be found at this link

Video from today's unveiling of the Mohawk Valley license plate will be featured on the Live at Five Newshour. 

Tags

Recommended for you