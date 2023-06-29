Mohawk Valley Gets Its Own Regional License Plate

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The new Mohawk Valley regional license plate was unveiled today in Cooperstown, as part of the Department of Transportation's new initiative to represent the State's 10 regions.
A covered bridge is the image featured on the Mohawk Valley license plate.
That bridge is the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge at Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown.
“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”
The DMV offers 200 custom license plates ranging from branches of the military to sports teams and more.
All the custom plates available can be found at this link.
Video from today's unveiling of the Mohawk Valley license plate will be featured on the Live at Five Newshour.