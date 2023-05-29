Mohawk Valley Honors Memorial Day

Utica, N.Y.-- Residents across the country and the Mohawk Valley came together to remember the fallen Monday afternoon. In Oneonta, the parade this year had special meaning. It was dedicated to 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Eramo. Eramo, a native of Oneonta, was killed in April when his helicopter collided with another while returning from a training mission in Alaska.
Red, white and blue colors line Genesee Street in Utica, as the Boiler City held their memorial day parade as well.