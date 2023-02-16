 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mohawk Valley Police Academy holds graduation at the Stanley

  • 0
MV Police academy graduation

Utica, NY -- The Mohawk Valley Police Academy held the graduation of class 2022-1 late Thursday afternoon. The graduating class endured 25 weeks of both classroom training and practical exercises.

Below are the names of those who graduated the Academy:

MV Police academy grads

Chenango County:

Deputy Bailey Walzer

Norwich Police Department:

Officer Ty Rifenburg

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Ryan Asch

Deputy Christian Brashear

Deputy Sophia Colucy

Deputy Stephen Cook

Deputy Connor Hinderling

Utica Police Department:

Officer James Amuso

Officer Ruben Checo-Collado

Officer Michael Cirasuolo

Officer Eh-Khu Hser

Officer Cole Jaquish

Officer Ryan Lynn

Officer Jovon Mucitelli

Officer Jordan Rios

Officer Stephen Williams

Recommended for you