Mohawk Valley Police Academy holds graduation at the Stanley

Utica, NY -- The Mohawk Valley Police Academy held the graduation of class 2022-1 late Thursday afternoon. The graduating class endured 25 weeks of both classroom training and practical exercises.
Below are the names of those who graduated the Academy:
Chenango County:
Deputy Bailey Walzer
Norwich Police Department:
Officer Ty Rifenburg
Oneida County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Ryan Asch
Deputy Christian Brashear
Deputy Sophia Colucy
Deputy Stephen Cook
Deputy Connor Hinderling
Utica Police Department:
Officer James Amuso
Officer Ruben Checo-Collado
Officer Michael Cirasuolo
Officer Eh-Khu Hser
Officer Cole Jaquish
Officer Ryan Lynn
Officer Jovon Mucitelli
Officer Jordan Rios
Officer Stephen Williams