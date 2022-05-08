Moms enjoy free day at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, NY – You couldn’t have asked for nicer weather to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Families across the Mohawk Valley spent the day treating mom to a special day of pampering and gifts.
At the Utica Zoo today, moms were treated to a free day at the zoo, courtesy of Gates-Cole Insurance.
“We have so many mothers at the zoo animal-wise”, says Chris Jakubowski, Administrative Assistant of Visitor Experience and Events.
“Our beavers, our tamarins, and a bunch of other critters, and hopefully maybe some in the near future. We just want to celebrate the holiday with, of course this gorgeous weather, and the community, and offer mothers a chance to come for free”.
There’s plenty of things happening at the Utica Zoo throughout the year.
Next Saturday, they’ll be holding a “Party for the Planet” where they’re asking volunteers to help with various projects around the zoo, like cleaning up from the winter, beautify the grounds, remove trash, and plant gardens.
Volunteers who participate in the event will receive a day pass for a return visit to the zoo.