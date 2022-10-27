Montezuma Winery holds annual Howl-ween Costume Contest Friday and Saturday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Montezuma Winery will hold its annual Howl-ween Costume Contest for dogs this Friday and Saturday.
Staff at the winery will be on hand to take and post photos to Facebook, where the public can vote for their favorite dog in costume.
The winner will be announced on Nov. 2 and the prize can be picked up at the winery.
The winery will also be hosting a pop-up dog and cat adoption on Saturday. The animals will be brought from the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA). They will be there from noon until 3 p.m. The cost of any adoptions made that day will be sponsored by the winery.
The costume event will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days. Anyone who brings a pet with them to the tasting room, will receive $2 off a Wine and Spirit Flight.
The Montezuma Winery is located at 4841 State Route 28, Cooperstown. For additional information, call (607) 400-1001.