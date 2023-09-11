ROME, NY - Members of the Rome fire and police departments, along with local politicians and residents, remembered the heroes and victims of the September 11th attacks. They held a brief ceremony at the Police and Fire Memorial Park on Black River Boulevard. Every year since the attacks, a dedication ceremony is held on 9/11 and the names of more Rome police officers and fire fighters are added to the remembrance wall. Monday evening former Rome fire chief William L. Castor, and his son, Rome firefighter William C. Castor had their names added to the wall.
More names added to police and fire remembrance wall during Rome 9/11 ceremony
Tom Geise
