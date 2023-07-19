More Storm Damage Reported After Yesterday's Storm

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- Yesterday's scattered storms brought strong wind gusts along with them—enough to take down trees.
In one homeowner's case it was multiple trees.
On Cosby Manor Road near the Oneida-Herkimer County line, trees nearly 30 to 40 feet in size broke in half, leading to a long clean-up process.
"There is between 8 to 10, but they are big. They snapped off at about 11 to 12 feet tall, and at that point, they were 14 to 16 inches in diameter; and it snapped them right off," homeowner John Pinkos said.
Pinkos said that all of this happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon.