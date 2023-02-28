More than $3 million given to help seniors have better access to locally grown food

NEW YORK -- On Feb 24. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Department of Agriculture and Markets was given more than $3.8 million from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to help seniors have better access to locally grown food.
The funding is part of a $50 million award, aimed at modernizing and expanding the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program at farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community agriculture programs.
"One of our biggest strengths as a state is the wide scope of what we have to offer, and our farms' bounty is at the top of that list. With a fifth of our land used for farming for our 33,000 family farms, we're bringing more of New York's fresh produce and products not only to our seniors but also to schools and State agencies -- supporting our farms and promoting healthier lifestyles," Hochul said.
The grant allocates $3,378,945 to help serve fresher foods to seniors who are eligible in 48 states, Puerto Rico and eight tribal areas. $500,000 is also allocated to implement online applications, training for farmers who would like to participate, web-based farmers' market and farm stand directories, as well as outreach.
Along with the expansion of the program, Hochul will be issuing an Executive Order later in the year, directing New York State agencies to source at least 30% of their food from state producers. Local governments and schools will also be encouraged to meet this goal. Next year's proposed Executive Budget sets aside $50 million for a grant program supporting scratch cooking facilities for schools, using state farm products. The Budget also sets aside $10 million in funding for grants that will help expand food access to farm markets, food co-ops and other retail food stores in underserved communities. More than $2.2 million will be used to help expand urban agriculture infrastructure and community gardens across the state as well.