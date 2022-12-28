More than $6 million given to 8 projects across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday more than $6 million has been given to eight projects across the state through the Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs, including Callahan Management Training Center/The Manufacturers Association of CNY (MACNY) in the Mohawk Valley.
MACNY received $996,378 for their program which provides pre-apprenticeship training and wraparound services for women who want a career in the manufacturing industry.
"New York State is making bold, strategic investments in our economy that are attracting and growing companies in New York, and we are laser-focused on ensuring that we have ready and able workers to fill these jobs of the future. Our new Office of Strategic Workforce Development will help reduce barriers to training and employment while supporting businesses with their workforce needs. This funding is just the beginning of our investment in developing a strong and diverse workforce for decades to come," Hochul said.
The grants support training programs, approaches and best practices that help reduce barriers to participation.
There are two different types of funding that can be awarded:
- Flexible Operating Grants
- Capacity-Building Awards
Applications are still being accepted for the awards. Applications can be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). Program guidelines and deadlines can be found on the ESD website.