More than 800 households across the state to benefit from $20.7 million in grants

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest Friday afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue Friday night and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24
below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne,
Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to
the southwest.


* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

More than 800 households across the state to benefit from $20.7 million in grants

  • 0
Gov. Hochul warns of more COVID-19 protocols if numbers don't drop

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $20.7 million in grants that will support home repairs and modifications for more than 800 households across the state.

The funding will be given to both homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities. The goal is to help people live safely and independently within their homes while revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening local economies.

"Far too often, critical home repairs and accessibility modifications are financially out of reach for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. This $21 million in assistance will provide 800 New Yorkers, including seniors and veterans, the resources necessary to have a safe and stable home in their own communities," Hochul said.

67 grants in total will be given to nonprofit organizations and municipalities through state and federal programs, such as RESTORE, Access to Home for Medicaid Recipients, Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement and others as well.

This award structure hopes to leverage the expertise of local partners and expands the reach of these programs throughout the state.

