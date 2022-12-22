More than 800 households across the state to benefit from $20.7 million in grants

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $20.7 million in grants that will support home repairs and modifications for more than 800 households across the state.
The funding will be given to both homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities. The goal is to help people live safely and independently within their homes while revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening local economies.
"Far too often, critical home repairs and accessibility modifications are financially out of reach for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. This $21 million in assistance will provide 800 New Yorkers, including seniors and veterans, the resources necessary to have a safe and stable home in their own communities," Hochul said.
67 grants in total will be given to nonprofit organizations and municipalities through state and federal programs, such as RESTORE, Access to Home for Medicaid Recipients, Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement and others as well.
This award structure hopes to leverage the expertise of local partners and expands the reach of these programs throughout the state.