Morning Bear Sighting on Rt. 171 in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- There was another black bear spotted in Frankfort this morning.

The photo was sent to us by a concerned citizen who wanted to get the word out about where the bear was spotted.

The viewer, who saw the bear in her yard at 8:30 a.m. this morning on State Rt. 171, said that she wanted neighbors to be aware of the sighting.

Like with so many of our other bear stories, these serve as a bit of a public service announcement. Yes, we know bears live around us and occasionally pop up in populated places. Keep kids and pets safe, especially since there was a report of a bear just inches away from a house in Frankfort last week.

