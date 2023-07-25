Morning Bear Sighting on Rt. 171 in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- There was another black bear spotted in Frankfort this morning.
The photo was sent to us by a concerned citizen who wanted to get the word out about where the bear was spotted.
The viewer, who saw the bear in her yard at 8:30 a.m. this morning on State Rt. 171, said that she wanted neighbors to be aware of the sighting.
Like with so many of our other bear stories, these serve as a bit of a public service announcement. Yes, we know bears live around us and occasionally pop up in populated places. Keep kids and pets safe, especially since there was a report of a bear just inches away from a house in Frankfort last week.
We've received quite a few black bear photos and videos over the past few weeks. More on those sightings can be found here.
Have you seen a bear in your neck of the woods? Send us the video! You can email it to zlewis@wktv.com or send it in a Facebook message.
Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Another day. Another bear story.
We've reported many bear sightings over the past few weeks.
There's been another report of a bear sighting locally. This time a black bear was seen in Frankfort.
There’s been another bear sighting. This time in Holland Patent.