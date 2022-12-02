Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning.
The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. A good Samaritan found her on their way to work, and brought her to the humane society.
The dog appears to have been recently nursing puppies and the Humane Society says she's about three years old. They also say she is nervous but healthy.
If anyone has any information on this dog or her puppies, or if you recently got a puppy that looks like her, contact the shelter at 315-738-4357.