Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus

MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford.
Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was identified there were no injuries to anyone involved in either vehicle.
The investigation revealed that the Milford School bus was stopped on the route Southbound, letting students off the bus, with display stop arms and red lights activated, when it was rear ended by a vehicle.
Units at the scene included the Sheriff's Office, Milford Fire-EMS, Otsego County EMS, Office of Emergency Services and the Milford Central School.
The operator of the vehicle that struck the bus was ticketed, both vehicles were driven from the scene.