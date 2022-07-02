Motorcyclist crashes into SUV after performing wheelie, police say

WEBB, N.Y. - Webb Police were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and SUV around 4:30 Saturday afternoon after police say the motorcyclist performed a “wheelie”.
It happened on State Route 28 near Rondaxe Road.
Police say their investigation revealed that 20-year-old Sean Manzi Jr. of Inlet was traveling northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle after driving onto the rumble strips located on the center line of the roadway.
Manzi was ejected off his bike, according to police.
The bike continued into the southbound lane of traffic where it crashed head-on into an SUV operated by 22-year-old Emma Patry. Police say Patry attempted to avoid hitting the bike, causing her car to exit the roadway and flip one time before coming to a rest.
Both drivers were evaluated on the scene and released.
Manzi was charged with:
Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent
Driving to the Left of Pavement Markings
Failure to Keep Right, Interfered with Safe Operation
Not Seated Property (motorcycle)
Reckless Driving.
Manzi was ticketed and released to appear in court at a later date.