Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December.
OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice Thursday.
There is a non-refundable fee of $25 that must be paid to Oneida County upfront. However thanks to Mountain Ice, you will receive a Visa or MasterCard gift card after showing up on test day to reimburse you.
The deadline to sign up for testing is Oct. 21, the actual test is set for Dec. 10. For more information on how to apply, visit the Oneida County website.