MTPT donates $50,000 to "The Center" to help Ukrainian Refugees

UTICA, N.Y. -- $50,000 from M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) of the Community Foundation has been donated to The Center, to support Ukrainian's coming to the Utica area to resettle.
"The support from M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund for Ukrainian relief and resettlement will be instrumental to assist newly arriving families with essential services and programs that ensure that basic needs such as housing, food, and household goods are provided, as well as critical immigration services necessary for individuals arriving in the United States under humanitarian parole. The families are so appreciative of the willingness of the community to welcome and support them during an unimaginable crisis,” Executive Director at The Center, Shelly Callahan said.
Funds given to The Center, formerly known as The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, will provide help to those in need, including, help with rent, food, and other household expenses as well as immigration and citizenhip expenses.
“Immigrants and refugees that have resettled in our area over the years add diversity that makes our community so amazing and unique from any other. This recent grant was extremely important to our advisory committee because not only will it help our new neighbors and friends to become independent and self-sufficient as soon as possible, it will also continue the legacy and commitment that our city has to welcoming all,” M&T Bank Utica Market President, David Manzelmann said.
Since 2007, MTPT has awarded more than $4 million to many non-profit organizations with the goal to support the community.