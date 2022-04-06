Mug Club: 25th Annual Ted Moore Run/Walk

The 25th Annual Ted Moore 5K Run/Walk at MVCC is both in-person and virtual this year on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m.
Theodore "Ted" Moore was an Associate Professor in MVCC's mathematics department from 1981 until December of 1996, when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while out for a morning run.
The event is put on each year by the Oneida County Stop-DWI Program.
The MVCC Foundation is inviting walkers and runners to participate in-person or virtually on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m.
The in-person event will step off at the MVCC Utica campus, starting in the Jorgensen Athletic Center.
For a $25.00 minimum donation, you will receive a Run/Walk tote (while supplies last).
Registration for the Run/Walk is $25.00 in advance, or $30.00 the day of the race.
The student fee to take part is $10.00.
Take Part Virtually:
- Walk or run on your treadmill
- Take a walk around the block
- Run in the park
We are asking all who choose to participate in the virtual run/walk to take a selfie and email it to: tedmoore@mvcc.edu
Proceeds benefit scholarships in Ted Moore's name which is awarded annually to students at MVCC.