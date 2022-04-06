 Skip to main content
Mug Club: 25th Annual Ted Moore Run/Walk

The 25th Annual Ted Moore 5K Run/Walk at MVCC is both in-person and virtual this year on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

Theodore "Ted" Moore was an Associate Professor in MVCC's mathematics department from 1981 until December of 1996, when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while out for a morning run.

The event is put on each year by the Oneida County Stop-DWI Program.

The MVCC Foundation is inviting walkers and runners to participate in-person or virtually on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

The in-person event will step off at the MVCC Utica campus, starting in the Jorgensen Athletic Center.

For a $25.00 minimum donation, you will receive a Run/Walk tote (while supplies last).

Registration for the Run/Walk is $25.00 in advance, or $30.00 the day of the race. 

The student fee to take part is $10.00.

Register by clicking here

Take Part Virtually: 

  • Walk or run on your treadmill
  • Take a walk around the block
  • Run in the park

We are asking all who choose to participate in the virtual run/walk to take a selfie and email it to: tedmoore@mvcc.edu

Proceeds benefit scholarships in Ted Moore's name which is awarded annually to students at MVCC.

