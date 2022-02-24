Mug Club: Cayuga Centers Hiring in the Mohawk Valley

Cayuga Centers is a non-profit organization looking for Change Makers to be a part of their ever-growing teams in Utica and the Mohawk Valley!
Positions for hire in Utica include Preventative Case Planners, the Assistant Vice President of Preventative Case Planning, OLP Clinicians, the Director of TFFC, and more!
For 170 years, Cayuga Centers, headquartered in Auburn, NY, has been dedicated to ensuring children have a safe and loving home.
They work to keep families together and reunite those that have been divided.
In full-time benefits positions, like the ones that were just listed, the staff is eligible to enroll in Cayuga Centers’ rich benefits programs including medical, dental, vision, 401K, tuition reimbursement, and generous paid time off.
Salaries are listed in each job description on the website and Cayuga Centers has among the highest pay in the field.
Cayuga Centers is an Equal Opportunity Employer that is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace.
All staff must comply with Cayuga Centers’ vaccination policy and perform pre-employment drug testing.
To apply, and for more information about all of our open positions and locations, visit cayugacenters.org/careers.