Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Multiple North Utica car break-ins

  • Updated
Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car break-ins, in North Utica.

Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening/early morning hours.

Utica Police say, the cars that have been broken into, haven’t been locked. They are asking that you practice (T-L-C) take out valuables from your car, lock the door of your car as well as your garage and home.

Call the police to report any suspicious or illegal activity at (315) 735-3301