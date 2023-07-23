Munson Arts Festival Kicks Off

Utica, N.Y. -- Beautiful art, novelty cars, and cold refreshments on a hot day. Where's the best place to get all three? The Munson Arts Festival.
Starting early Sunday morning was the Munson Car Show.
Old and new cars were proudly displayed for attendees to marvel at and, in some cases, even get inside and feel it out.
If you were looking for that experience, then worry not because Duane Isenberg has you covered with one of the oldest and most stylish cars at the event. He brought a Ford Model T, all hard wood, classic look, and, as he says, the price for getting in the car is you've got to honk the horn.
"Oh, I love it," Isenberg said. "The little kids love it. It's got an obnoxious horn which you've heard which I say this is your penalty for sitting in my car you've got to honk the horn."
Plenty of car owners at the event are much like Isenberg, happy to have others marvel and appreciate the condition of their car. There was well over 100 cars set up for the event, but that wasn't the only thing happening at the Munson Museum.
The staple of the Munson Arts Festival, the annual Sidewalk Art Show, also started Sunday. The show features over 200 works of art, a record high number of art pieces for the event.
Michael Somple, Registrar and Exhibition Manager with the Munson Museum, says that a lot went into making this event happen.
"We love having visitors here," Somple said. "We love members to come, we love new members to show up. We have Sporting Fashion this exhibition going on right now. We like people to see that we like the children to have crafts and we're about the community. We're here to serve the community."
Munson has been holding this event for over 50 years and they're still finding ways to improve and impress.
The festivities go on all week with different things to offer like artist talks, nightly music performances, guided tours of the Sporting Fashion exhibition and more which can be found on their website at www.munson.art.