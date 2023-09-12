Munson fashion show celebrates women's impact on sports, fashion, and culture

UTICA, NY - This Thursday the Munson Museum of Art will present a one of a kind fashion show in the museum's Root Court. The name of the show is “Fierce Fashionistas: Women's Impact on Sports, Fashion, and Culture”.
We're told you can expect some amazing things at the show. In addition to the fashion show, there will be dance routines, an acrobatic yoga team, and an in house contortionist. The audience is also being invited to participate, but they're keeping how a secret.
Man Hue Duong, who’s coordinating the show, says sports and fashion go hand in hand. "They are intricately intertwined. The way we move our bodies, and how fashion fits our bodies to move well in, is everything”.
Tickets for the event are available online. $45 for general admission, $35 for members, and $20 for students. 12 and under are free.