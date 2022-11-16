Munson-Williams appoints new Director and Chief Curator

UTICA, NY – The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute appointed Stephen Harrison as Director of the Museum of Art and Chief Curator, Wednesday.
Harrison came to Munson-Williams in 2020 to work as Deputy Director of the Museum, with more than 25 years of experience. Before working with the institute, he worked as Curator of Decorative Art and Design at the Cleveland Museum of Art. He also held curatorial positions at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans.
In this new role, he will plan future exhibitions, enhance collection, boost interpretation initiatives, and work with the community to develop a stronger relationship.
Harrison will still lead several departments including, education, curatorial and registrar. He will also work with Anna D’Ambrosio, Munson-Williams President and CEO on multiple initiatives, such as an institute-wide master plan and rebranding.
"Stephen has become an invaluable member of the leadership team at Munson-Williams by contributing his scholarship and a renewed vision for the Museum. He has already made his mark with an exceptionally successful summer exhibition and the reimagining of our galleries. I’m delighted to promote him to the director role,” President and CEO, D’Ambrosio said.
“I’m honored to be taking on this new role with such talented people at the Museum of Art when Munson-Williams is brimming with so much promise and potential. I've received such a warm welcome in Utica, and I’m proud to be sharing one of the best collections of American art in the world with our community and beyond,” Harrison said.
Harrison holds multiple degrees from different schools including, an M.S. in historic preservation from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.A. in American material culture from the Winterthur Museum Program at the University of Delaware, and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.
Throughout his time at the institute, Harrison has accomplished many challenges including the curation of the 2022 Norman Rockwell exhibition which turned out to be the most-attended Munson-Williams exhibit thus far.