MVAR raises $750 for Evelyn's House

Utica, NY - On Sept. 22 the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS (MVAR) held its annual REALTOR Safety event at the Fort Schuyler Club.
Including matched funds from the Association, $750 was raised by MVAR members. On Oct. 27 the money was donated to Evelyn’s House.
Evelyn's House is a re-housing program of ICAN, for young homeless women, between the ages of 16 and 24, who are pregnant or already a parent. They provide a safe home as well as other resources and services to help them.
The Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS says its mission is to, "provide members with resources and education, promote professionalism and position themselves as ambassadors of the community."