MVCC Anime Club seeking participants for April convention

UTICA, N.Y. -- The MVCC Anime Club is seeking panelists, vendors and artists for its Taka-Con, a convention for fans of anime, comics and gaming, set for Apr. 22.
The event will have much to enjoy, including panels, workshops, cosplay, games, vendors, and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall. But in order to have that fun the club needs some help.
Panelists are needed to present one-hour workshops on related topics. Workshops should be interesting, interactive and able to be done in a classroom. They also need game masters to run multiple games that can last anywhere from two to four hours. Game masters should bring their own materials that can include four to eight people.
Vendors and artists who wish to display and sell their materials will have to pay a fee of $35. They will then showcase their materials from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A 10-by-10 space with a six-foot rectangular table and two chairs will be provided.
Anyone who would like to participate as a panelist, vendor, artist or game master should apply by Mar. 31 online.